No Balotelli talks with Klopp yet - Raiola

Mario Balotelli's representative Mino Raiola admits he is uncertain whether the Liverpool striker will be wanted by Jurgen Klopp when his season-long loan at AC Milan comes to an end.

The Italy international, 25, left Liverpool for Serie A after one below-par season at Anfield, but has struggled back at San Siro, with injuries limiting him to just four appearances.

Raiola claimed that Balotelli was forced to leave Liverpool due to a lack of opportunities under Brendan Rodgers, but is unsure if the situation will have changed with Klopp now in charge.

"Theoretically and by law, yes, Balotelli could return to Liverpool," Raiola told Sky Sports.

"He's owned by Liverpool, so at the end of the season he should go back to Liverpool. But whether Klopp has a plan for him or not, I don’t know. I have not spoken to Klopp or Liverpool about this. I think it is too soon [to speak to Liverpool].

"If Mario does what he needs to do then maybe there will be another view on him. We had to go away because with Rodgers there was no opportunity to develop anymore.

"If we talk about the quality and talent Mario has, that is without question. Then you also need a manager that believes in you and gives you the chance to prove yourself. We will talk to Klopp when it is time to talk to him."

Balotelli has a contract with Liverpool until June 2018.