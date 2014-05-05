No bids received for Costa, say Atletico

Costa has been in prolific form for Diego Simeone's men this season, firing the side to the top of La Liga as well as a UEFA Champions League final date with city rivals Real Madrid.

The Spain frontman's impressive performances and 36-goal tally have led to widespread speculation linking him with a move away from Vicente Calderon, but Cerezo denied that any formal approaches have been made.

"It's not the time to talk about signings," he told the Spanish media. "There are three very important games ahead.

"Diego Costa was signed when he was 18, almost a child, and nobody guessed what he would be today.

"Chelsea? We don't want to know when these games are so important. We don't want to destabilise the team and we can talk about this later.

"I can say that there is nothing, not officially, from another club to one of our players. They're not on their way to another team.

"If the question is 'is there a deal for Costa' then we haven't heard anything."