No Bundesliga postponement - Rauball

DFL president Reinhard Rauball has made it clear there are no plans to postpone this weekend's round of Bundesliga action in the wake of the cancellation of Tuesday's international friendly between Germany and Netherlands for security reasons.

This week's encounter in Hannover was called off just two hours before kick-off as there were "serious plans to bring about an explosion", just days after last week's game between France and Germany in Paris had been targeted by terrorists.

Terrorist attacks across six locations in Paris, including the Stade de France, killed 129 people on Friday.

Tuesday's events in Hannover had cast doubt over whether this week's Bundesliga action would go ahead as planned, but Rauball has now stressed the games will not be postponed as things stand.

"This weekend's Bundesliga action will go ahead as scheduled," he told DPA.

"The cancellation of the game between Germany and Netherlands has changed football in this country. It was a sad day for football.

"I have nothing but respect for the decision to cancel the game. I know how hard it was to make such a decision. The safety of the people should always be priority number one."

Prior to the cancellation of the game between Germany and Netherlands, Belgium's match against Spain in Brussels, also scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled due to security fears.

France's match against England at Wembley went ahead, with tributes to the victims of the Paris attacks taking place before kick-off.