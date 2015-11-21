No concrete deal for Calleri - Boca president

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici says there have been no concrete offers for Jonathan Calleri, though he admitted there is interest and a sale will be agreed in December.

Chelsea have been linked to the 22-year-old, with Juventus and Inter reportedly in competition for the forward, who was their highest scoring player with 10 goals as they claimed the Primera Division title last month.

And while Angelici admits that he is likely to exit La Bombonera soon, no transfer has been confirmed yet.

"In December we will sell. There are good proposals and we are not going stop his career progressing," he is quoted as saying by La Nacion.

"But today there is nothing closed, there are only talks. We must be respectful of the club."

The Boca president hopes that, even if the club do agree to sell Calleri, he will remain to take part in their 2016 Copa Libertadores campaign, casting doubt over a January transfer.

"I do not rule out that he will remain to play the Libertadores," he added.

"The idea is that if we sell him, he plays in the Copa."