No contact from Milan, says coach Seedorf

Seedorf's position at Milan is reported to be uncertain after just half a season in charge, in which he failed to qualify them for continental competition, and Filippo Inzaghi is rumoured to be in line to take over.

And the Dutchman has confirmed he is in the dark over whether he will take charge of the team next season.

"I'm reading everything, just like you," he told Sport Mediaset.

"I have had no communication from the club.

"I'm well, I've been spending some time with my family and friends. The affection of all the fans I've been bumping into has really pleased me.

"I can say 'Forza Milan' because Milan will always be there, like the fans."