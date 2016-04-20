No Dortmund deal for Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's agent has denied the Rennes forward has reached an agreement to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a superb breakthrough season in Ligue 1, having scored 12 goals in 22 appearances to court the attention of Europe's leading clubs.

On Wednesday, Sport Bild reported Dortmund had met a buyout clause to secure the services of Dembele - also a reported target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona, among others.

But his representative Badou Sambague moved to dismiss suggestions that a switch to the Bundesliga is settled and claimed negotiations were yet to take place.

"I want to refute the information published in Bild this morning," Sambague told Goal.

"There is no agreement with Borussia Dortmund, not even negotiations or discussions."