No fresh injury concerns for Everton as Gomes steps up recovery

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton.

The Toffees are set to welcome midfielder Andre Gomes back to their training ground next week as the Portugal international makes significant strides forward in his recovery from the fracture dislocation he suffered to his right ankle in November.

Jean-Pierre Gbamin and Alex Iwobi remain sidelined.

Brighton have a doubt over midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has missed a couple of days training because of a knee problem.

Striker Glenn Murray, though, is expected to be available for the trip to Merseyside having picked up a knock last week ahead of the FA Cup third-round defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Solly March is in contention after his recovery from groin surgery, but defender Dan Burn is ruled out with a broken collarbone. Forward Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Baines, Digne, Delph, Schneiderlin, Sidibe, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Kean.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Montoya, Bernardo, Bissouma, Trossard, Propper, Gross, Maupay, Alzate, Button, Duffy, Bong, Stephens, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, March, Mooy