'No gifts' for France in final - Evra

France defender Patrice Evra warned his team there are "no gifts" as they prepare to take on Portugal in the Euro 2016 final as favourites.

Antoine Griezmann scored a brace to take Didier Deschamps' men into the decider courtesy of a 2-0 win over Germany.

The tournament hosts are favourites to win a first major trophy in 16 years when they take on Portugal in Sunday's decider.

But Evra told his team-mates not to underestimate Fernando Santos' side, who have been described as ugly on their way to the final.

"It's a big match. Portugal is a very good team, one that was very much criticised," the Juventus man told beIN Sports.

"People said they hadn't won a game in 90 minutes. Everyone said Croatia was going to make it and if Portugal is there it's not for nothing, they deserve to be there.

"A final is a final, I'm going to play against some old team-mates there.

"It's a big moment, but there are no gifts here."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, who played with Evra at Manchester United, will be among his opponents in Paris.

Portugal finished third in their group before wins over Croatia, Poland and Wales – the last of which was their first in regulation time.