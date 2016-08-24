No Grigg in Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying squad

Tom Flanagan and Michael Duffy have been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time for September's World Cup qualifier with Czech Republic.

Burton Albion defender Flanagan and Celtic youngster Duffy, on loan at Dundee, have been named in Michael O'Neill's first squad since the Euro 2016 finals.

There is no place for striker Will Grigg, however, with the Irish Football Association confirming that the Wigan Athletic man misses out due to personal reasons. It is reported that his partner is expecting a baby.

Northern Ireland travel to Prague's Generali Arena for their opening qualifying match for Russia 2018 on September 4.

Will Grigg is not included in the squad due to personal reasons August 24, 2016

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Alan Mannus (St Johnstone), Trevor Carson (Hartlepool United)

Defenders: Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans (West Brom), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town), Lee Hodson (Rangers), Michael Smith (Peterborough United), Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion)

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Oliver Norwood (Brighton & Hove Albion), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Paddy McNair (Sunderland), Michael Duffy (Dundee, on loan from Celtic)

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City), Conor Washington (QPR), Liam Boyce (Ross County), Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic)