No Isco, Carvajal in Real Madrid Clasico squad
Real Madrid will travel to Barcelona on Sunday without Isco or Dani Carvajal, who have not recovered from injury.
Real Madrid will be without Isco and Dani Carvajal for Sunday's Clasico clash with Barcelona.
Neither player has been named in the 19-man squad to the trip to Camp Nou to take on the newly crowned LaLiga champions.
Isco hurt his shoulder in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich, while Carvajal suffered a hamstring injury in the same fixture.
It means Nacho Fernandez is likely to fill in at right-back, with one of Gareth Bale or Lucas Vazquez expected to line up in support of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.
Madrid are looking for a win that would take them to within a point of second-place Atletico Madrid, while also ending Barca's hopes of going the entire league season unbeaten.
This is our 19-man squad for tonight's Clásico! | May 6, 2018
