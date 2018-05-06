No Isco, Carvajal in Real Madrid Clasico squad

Real Madrid will be without Isco and Dani Carvajal for Sunday's Clasico clash with Barcelona.

Neither player has been named in the 19-man squad to the trip to Camp Nou to take on the newly crowned LaLiga champions.

Isco hurt his shoulder in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich, while Carvajal suffered a hamstring injury in the same fixture.

It means Nacho Fernandez is likely to fill in at right-back, with one of Gareth Bale or Lucas Vazquez expected to line up in support of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Madrid are looking for a win that would take them to within a point of second-place Atletico Madrid, while also ending Barca's hopes of going the entire league season unbeaten.