No Juventus injury crisis, insists boss Allegri

Allegri's home debut at Juventus Stadium against Udinese on Saturday sees him without the services of midfielders Andrea Pirlo (hip) and Arturo Vidal (thigh), while defender Giorgio Chiellini is suspended.

But Allegri said Andrea Barzagli (foot) will join the matchday squad for their home opener, while Alvaro Morata (knee) is also close to a call-up.

"We have to be clear about injured players. I heard many things without any sense around," Allegri said.

"A few players were previously injured or played the World Cup as Barzagli or Vidal.

"Chiellini was suspended so he couldn't play. However, he works with the team now. Morata will join the team soon.

"Regarding Barzagli, the doctors have done a great job and he is going to sit on the bench tomorrow."

Allegri also waved away fears striker Carlos Tevez was unavailable, after reports spread the Argentine picked up a knock.

The coach added veteran Pirlo is close to a return, with midfielder Luca Marrone (thigh) the only player not in training.

"Tevez is OK. He had just a little problem kicking a ball. Pirlo is almost ready. Marrone is the only player that is not fit," he said.