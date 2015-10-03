No need to dramatise Barcelona defeat - Suarez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says there is no need to "dramatise" the champions' 2-1 Liga defeat to Sevilla.

Barca were stunned by Celta Vigo in their last away game in the Spanish top flight and goals from Michael Krohn-Dehli and Vicente Iborra handed Sevilla a surprise victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Suarez, however, believes their performance was far better than the one they delivered in the 4-1 thrashing at Balaidos and has urged some perspective on the European champions' form.

"We knew we had a difficult calendar with important matches, but what happened against Sevilla is not the same as what happened in Vigo," he said.

"We're conscious that we didn't put in a good performance against Celta Vigo, but we had chances to score.

"There were more chances, but it didn't happen. But we don't need to dramatise it."

Suarez also refused to lay the blame on any individuals after the defeat despite Barca missing a number of opportunities, with Neymar denied several times by Sergio Rico and Gerard Pique making a mess of a superb chance to convert a rebound following the Brazilian's free-kick.

"Obviously we're the best team in the world, but the players are experienced and nobody in particular has to take the blame, just like when we won everything, it was as a group," added the former Liverpool man.

"In these games mistakes end up haunting you, which is what everyone saw."