No nerves for Pogba on "great" debut

Paul Pogba was pleased with his "great" Manchester United return after making his first Premier League start for the club in a 2-0 win against Southampton on Friday, insisting he felt no nerves despite his world record fee.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit both goals, opening the scoring by heading in a Wayne Rooney cross, before sealing the points by sweeping in a penalty after Luke Shaw went down in the box.

Pogba had a starring role as he played the full 90 minutes in his first United appearance since completing his £89million transfer from Juventus, and he was delighted to get three points on his Old Trafford comeback.

"It's great - my debut and we win so I'm very happy with that and very happy for the team," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"I came back home and I'm happy with the win and I want to keep getting better and better. I feel very good, maybe at the end I missed a bit of fitness but I was okay, my legs feel good and I can carry on.

"I think the first 20 minutes I started slowly but then we started playing with the ball and creating chances, then it came easily, that's what we can do and we're good at it."

Pogba almost marked his Old Trafford return with a late goal however he shot just wide, but it was a special occasion for his family regardless.

"It's a great feeling, I'm very happy, it's my brother's birthday so I am happier," he told BBC Sport.

"I was relaxed, no nerves, I played my game. I came here to win, that is what I always wanted. It's a top club, we need to get used to winning and carry on like this."

Pogba's first touch saw him lose possession but the France international soon settled into the match and the midfielder predicted "big things" for United.

"First ball, I lost it, but got used to it," Pogba said.

"After that I felt better. We dream big. United are a big club, I know we will do big things this season."