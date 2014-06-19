No Nigerian ransom, insists captain Yobo

Nigeria opened their Group F campaign with a goalless draw against Iran, but speculation about bonus payments continues to rumble on.

Members of the squad will reportedly receive 30 per cent of the money given to the Nigerian Football Federation for participation in the first round.

"No one held Nigeria to ransom," Yobo told AfricanFootball.com. "We are ready to play for Nigeria even if we don't get paid for that.

"Look at the players who are playing in Nigeria, this money is a life changer for them. This will change their family, they will be happy because they worked hard to get here.

"This (money) won't change my life, but as the captain of the team I know what the players deserve.

"Most countries have appearance fee and this was what we spoke about.

"It (meeting with NFF on appearance fee) was peaceful and quiet, there was no problem, but at the end of the day it came out differently in the media.

"They should have addressed this much earlier than when it was almost game time. Why did we wait till the last minute? He asked."

Nigeria's next fixture is against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.