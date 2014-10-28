No Premier League loan move for Dempsey

Reports in the British media claimed Dempsey was being targeted by Aston Villa, QPR and Stoke City to keep the American fit between the end of the 2014 MLS play-offs in December and the start of the 2015 season in March.

But Lyle Yorks told MLSsoccer.com on Sunday that Dempsey's only priority is the Sounders' involvement in the play-offs with Seattle aiming for their first MLS Cup title after lifting the Supporters' Shield last week.

"The rumour that broke about Clint going on loan is completely false and inaccurate," Yorks said.

"There have been no discussions to that effect. Clint's immediate focus is the play-offs with Seattle."

Dempsey has scored 15 goals and notched 10 assists in 26 games for the Sounders this season with Seattle set to take on the winner of FC Dallas versus Vancouver Whitecaps in a two-legged Western Conference semi-final starting on November 2.

Leading into the 2014 MLS season, Dempsey spent two months on loan with former club Fulham in the Premier League.