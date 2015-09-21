No pressure on Sturridge return - Rodgers

Daniel Sturridge is under no pressure to get back to full fitness quickly according to Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers.

Injury problems limited Sturridge to just 12 Premier League appearances last season, with hip surgery required at the end of the campaign.

The England international completed his return after over five months on the sidelines, playing an hour in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Sunday.

However, Rodgers insists there is no need for Sturridge to rush himself into match condition and instead promoted a steady integration into the starting line-up.

"I felt it was important to get him on the field," the Liverpool coach said. "I thought he did well for the hour that he played.

"He's still a way off his full fitness but his presence and stature in the game will always give us hope because he’s got big quality.

"I think it's just about games for him, building his fitness and there's no pressure for him to do that."

Liverpool, who currently occupy 13th position in the Premier League, could deploy Sturridge again when they host Carlisle in the League Cup on Wednesday evening.