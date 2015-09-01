No regrets over failed Juve move - Draxler

Julian Draxler "did not have to think twice" about joining Wolfsburg after his long-mooted move from Schalke to Juventus failed to go through.

Draxler was heavily linked to Juve throughout the transfer window, with the Serie A champions having a bid rejected for the Germany playmaker in July.

The 21-year-old instead made a deadline-day switch to Wolfsburg - where he will be expected to fill the boots of Kevin De Bruyne, who has left for Manchester City.

And, speaking at his official unveiling as a Wolfsburg player on Tuesday, Draxler insisted he has no regrets about staying in the Bundesliga.

"Everyone knows that there has been contact with Juventus, but the negotiations took very long and in the end there was no result," he said.

"Then I got the option to go to Wolfsburg and when you get a chance like this you don't think twice.

"I think that my time in Germany is not over yet, so I had a good feeling at the start and I hope like everybody here that I can improve more."

Draxler went on to say that he informed boyhood club Schalke of his desire for a fresh challenge some time ago.

He added: "Waiting until the last day was not the best thing, but we needed a solution considering Kevin De Bruyne.

"Now I am very happy about being here and playing Champions League. For the first time I am leaving home so this is why I think that I can mature here in Wolfsburg."

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking, meanwhile, commented on the differences and similarities between Draxler and De Bruyne.

"Kevin was always searching for space and we were able to make the game faster - Julian has a different kind of quality," he explained.

"When he is in possession of the ball he is quite fast and has a great strike. We won't change our game entirely just because Julian is now here. Julian will fit in great no matter if he is playing on the wing or more central."