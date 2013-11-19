No ruptured ligaments for Spurs playmaker Eriksen
Tottenham have moved to quell fears Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen ruptured ankle ligaments on international duty.
Eriksen hobbled off in the first half of Denmark's 2-1 friendly win over Norway on Friday.
There were concerns that Eriksen - who suffered the injury after being on the receiving end of a late Vegard Forren tackle - could miss up to three months, but scans conducted on Tuesday proved positive for Tottenham.
The Premier League club posted on Twitter: "After an MRI scan it's been determined that Christian Eriksen suffered a sprain of the lateral ankle ligaments playing for Denmark on Friday.
"Christian's scan showed no sign of ruptured ligaments which will result in a shorter period of recovery for the attacking midfielder."
Eriksen will still be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but is expected to return in 2013.
The 21-year-old has made 12 appearances for Tottenham - who sit seventh in the Premier League - in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.