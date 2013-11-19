No ruptured ligaments for Spurs playmaker Eriksen

Eriksen hobbled off in the first half of Denmark's 2-1 friendly win over Norway on Friday.

There were concerns that Eriksen - who suffered the injury after being on the receiving end of a late Vegard Forren tackle - could miss up to three months, but scans conducted on Tuesday proved positive for Tottenham.

The Premier League club posted on Twitter: "After an MRI scan it's been determined that Christian Eriksen suffered a sprain of the lateral ankle ligaments playing for Denmark on Friday.

"Christian's scan showed no sign of ruptured ligaments which will result in a shorter period of recovery for the attacking midfielder."

Eriksen will still be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but is expected to return in 2013.

The 21-year-old has made 12 appearances for Tottenham - who sit seventh in the Premier League - in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.