No rush for De Bruyne to join City - Dzeko

Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has said the club's transfer target Kevin De Bruyne could benefit from another season at Wolfsburg.

Belgian midfielder De Bruyne helped Wolfsburg to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga and a DFB-Pokal win last season, scoring 10 goals in 34 league appearances, and his form has piqued the interest of City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

But Dzeko, who made the switch from Wolfsburg to the Etihad Stadium in January 2011, said another season in Germany might be a better choice for the 24-year-old former Chelsea player.

"Top players like Kevin De Bruyne won't stay at Wolfsburg forever," Dzeko told German magazine Kicker.

"Everybody dreams of one day playing for a leading international club. It was the same with me after we won the league in 2009 -- I had the desire to do something different."

Dzeko, who has scored 50 league goals in four-and-a-half seasons at the Manchester City, feels De Bruyne has the potential to be one of the Premier League's future stars.

He said: "Kevin has an advantage. Through his time at Chelsea he knows the Premier League and knows that it's completely different.

"A lot of players who excelled in other leagues have had problems here -- take Angel Di Maria.

"I'm certain that [Kevin] has what it takes to play for one of the top clubs in Europe but he's also aware that at these clubs there are 20 top players who always want to be on the pitch.

"Maybe it would also help him if he plays in the Champions League with Wolfsburg this season and takes another step in his development there."