No sleepless nights over selection, says Giroud

The Arsenal striker has spearheaded the French attack in warm-up matches against Norway, Paraguay and Jamaica, finding the net on three occasions.

However, with Karim Benzema and Loic Remy both in the squad, Giroud is likely to face stiff competition for the central attacking role in Didier Deschamps' plans.

"Yes it would be kind of a disappointment (to not start against Honduras) because I think I did well during the preparation games," he said. "But there is a coach and we have to respect his choices.

"Anyway, it's not going to be my main concern and it won't trouble my sleep.

"The important thing is to prepare well for this first game and be available for the team and the coach."

And Giroud believes his grounding in the Premier League makes him the leading candidate to start against Honduras.

"It's true that I like the physical part of the game," he continued. "I won't shy away from that.

"I was able to confront myself with the tough defence from England and it's an asset for me to have this kind of opponents every weekend, and I hope to use it against Honduras because they will give everything.

"I already played against (Honduras and Hull City defender) Maynor Figueroa. He's not an 'angel' on the pitch, he's quite tough, but it's fine.

"I like it and we all expect a pretty tough game physically, so we'll be ready to answer. I'm not afraid of anyone."

As well as Honduras, France will come up against Switzerland and Ecuador in Group E.