No slow Australia start this time, says Bresciano

The Socceroos conceded twice in the first 15 minutes of their FIFA World Cup opener against Chile last week.

And despite an impressive response, which saw them regularly threaten their South American opponents, Ange Postecoglou's men were always chasing the game and finished 3-1 losers.

The inexperienced side face an even tougher task against the Netherlands – fresh off a 5-1 win over world and European champions Spain – in Porto Alegre but Bresciano believes they will learn from their defeat to Chile.

"We have all experienced what the World Cup is all about now and we will be ready from the first minute," Bresciano said on Monday.

"The confidence is building with every training session and we are all very positive.

"This next game is our last chance to make an impact in this group, we know how important it is.

"We are here to try and make history. We want to make a statement in this World Cup."

The experienced Bresciano impressed in the defeat to Chile and was unlucky not to equalise when his shot was superbly saved by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

The 34-year-old emphasised the importance of taking chances against the Dutch and said they will target forward Tim Cahill with a regular supply of crosses.

"We have to be ready to take any chance we get and stay solid as a team," he added.

"If we give Tim Cahill the right service we know how dangerous he can be in the air."

Left-back Jason Davidson plays his club football for Heracles in the Netherlands and knows what a threat Louis van Gaal's side offer.

Both Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben will enter the match on the back of helping themselves to doubles against Spain but Davidson does not fear facing the clinical duo.

"You just have to concentrate as a team, and worry about ourselves and make sure we get ourselves correct," Davidson said.

"Obviously we're playing against world-class players. Chile had world-class players but we matched it with them.

"At the end of the day, everybody's got two arms and two legs and the most important thing is you work hard collectively as a team. And punish them when we get our chances."