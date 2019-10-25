No worries for Hibs

Hibernian have no fresh injuries for their Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Ross County.

Midfielder Martin Boyle has returned to full training after knee problems but will have to build up his fitness.

Defenders Darren McGregor (abdomen) and David Gray (knee) plus midfielder Vykintas Slivka (ankle) are still out.

Ross County welcome back Ewan Henderson after the midfielder missed the defeat by parent club Celtic under the terms of his loan deal.

County are otherwise expected to have an unchanged squad.

Nathan Baxter (shoulder), Iain Vigurs (foot), Callum Morris (groin), Don Cowie (knee) and Sean Kelly (leg) are still out.

Hibernian provisional squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Marciano.

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Draper, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Ruddy, Henderson.