Noble 'angry and disappointed' with Payet

Angry and disappointed, captain Mark Noble said West Ham are better off without Dimitri Payet if the Frenchman wants to leave London.

Payet has refused to play for West Ham as he seeks an exit amid speculation of a return to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille just 18 months after his move to the Premier League.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has already taken a swipe at the 29-year-old France international and Noble followed suit.

"I am angry and disappointed, because I have always said that he is one of the best players I have ever played with," Noble said.

"I had - and I say had because I haven't really spoken to him for the last two or three weeks - a great relationship with him, but I don't know his reasons.

"I am not going to comment on why he wanted to leave but I do know that if someone doesn't want to play for the team then they are better off not even playing."

Payet was absent from West Ham's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, which helped Noble and Co. move up to 12th in the table after 21 rounds.