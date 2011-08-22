Noel unsure how Nasri will fit in

Nasri has just 12 months remaining on his contract with current club Arsenal and City are now reported to be closing in on a transfer for the 24-year-old.

However, with the Blues already well stocked in midfield, Gallagher has expressed his doubts about how manager Roberto Mancini will utilise the French international.

When asked if he would like Nasri to join City, Gallagher told Absolute Radio: “Absolutely.

“He [Nasri] knows what he’s coming into. He knows that we’re going for four trophies, not everybody can play every game. I don’t think, apart from Joe Hart, anybody is the first name on the team-sheet.

“We’ve got too much in midfield. I mean, where Nasri’s supposed to fit in all this is anybody’s guess.

“It’s a big club now. God forbid if [David] Silva ever got injured, we’d be in serious trouble, but I think if we get him [Nasri] he’d be an incredible signing because he gets goals.”

With City spending big to bring in new recruits this summer - including €38 million signing Sergio Aguero - one player who has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium is fellow Argentinean Carlos Tevez.

Earlier on in the summer, the 27-year-old said he wanted to leave the club and vowed never to come back to Manchester.

Tevez, though, returned to training with the Blues last week, and although speculation is still rife about his future, Gallagher is only concerned with the forward giving his all on the pitch.

“I guess I speak for the majority of City fans here, we’ve always thought he [Tevez] was going to stay, because he’s been for sale since last January, and if he was going to go he’d go now.

“But as long as they do it on the pitch, he can moan about the weather and his back garden and the rest of it until the cows come home, to be quite honest.”

Gallagher also hailed Mancini and believes the Italian has been successful in spending City’s huge reserve of money wisely.

“There’s a lot of money at Chelsea and they didn’t win anything last season, well they did the season before, but he [Mancini] has spent really, really well, and I think he knows what he wants," he said.

“To have won the FA Cup last season, they had such a great season with a band of players who were, if you believe the press, at each other’s throats all the time, means he’s got some kind of man management skills, but I like him.”

