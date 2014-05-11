Nolan keen to aid Liverpool's title bid

Nolan's West Ham team-mates head to Etihad Stadium for the final game of the season on Sunday with Manchester City two points clear of rivals Liverpool.

The only chance of Liverpool winning their first league title in 24 years is if they beat Newcastle and City lose to West Ham at home.

Nolan, who grew up in Liverpool and spent five years at Anfield as a youngster before joining Bolton Wanderers, admits he hopes Brendan Rodgers' men are the team holding the trophy aloft on Sunday.

"I think I would be celebrating with them if they win the league," said the 31-year-old, who has been bombarded with text messages from Liverpool fans asking for a final-day favour.

"It's looking good in the fact that it's great to see Liverpool in that position on the last day of the season.

"We've got a few boys who were there last year and still have friends there, and obviously with my affinity with Liverpool, it would be a nice way to finish off the season.

"I hope they do it. But first and foremost I just hope we get the points we want. It's keeping us in the position where we are and that's where we want to stay."

Another West Ham player with close ties to Liverpool is striker Andy Carroll, who made the switch to Merseyside from Newcastle in a deal worth £35million in January 2011.

The England international failed to live up to his hefty price tag but he is determined to prevent City from winning a second league title in three seasons.

"I am hoping that Liverpool win the league and I will do my best to score at the Etihad," Carroll said.

"I have still got a lot of friends at the club and the lads were brilliant when I was up there.

"To be honest, I think that Stevie Gerrard deserves to win the league. He has been there so long and the football they have played, they definitely deserve it."