Nolito dreaming of Euro 2016 after Spain double

Celta Vigo's Nolito hopes he has done enough to secure Euro 2016 selection after his double in Spain's win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Nolito is dreaming of playing for Spain at Euro 2016 after he scored his first international goals in a 3-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Switzerland.

The Celta Vigo forward, 29, had not scored in his first six caps, but had a double within the first 18 minutes of his seventh appearance on Sunday.

Emir Spahic got a goal back for Bosnia before being sent off and Chelsea forward Pedro sealed the victory in stoppage-time.

Head coach Vicente del Bosque now has to cut a final two members of his provisional squad for the Euros as Spain look to retain their continental crown in France and Nolito hopes he has done enough in his 60-minute appearance to book a seat on the plane.

"It is clear that the whole world knows the level at the Spanish national team is very high, but you can always dream. I am ready if the coach needs me," Nolito told reporters, before reflecting on his man-of-the-match performance.

"I always try to give my all for Spain, just like I do at Celta.

"I got another chance and could have scored a hat-trick, but I am happy with the win and with my two goals. I want to keep going on the same path."