Nolito: No contact with Barca or Man City

Spain striker Nolito says he has not had contact with either Manchester City or Barcelona, despite revealing his pride at apparent interest from the pair.

The Celta Vigo forward netted 12 times in La Liga last season, and also scored in his country's 3-0 Euro 2016 win over Turkey.

He has been repeatedly linked with a number of moves ahead of the new campaign, but the 29-year-old insists he is simply focused on the Euros.

"I'm proud that two great coaches like [Barcelona boss] Luis Enrique and [Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola are interested," he told La Vanguardia.

"I’m lucky that they have me in mind; it gives you a boost. But I'm focusing on the Euros and nothing else. I haven't spoken to either of them."

This is Nolito's first major international tournament, and he is choosing to make the most of the experience, rather than worry about the transfer market.

"I'm enjoying it like a kid would and I'm not thinking about whether Barca will sign a forward," he added. "If Barcelona sign a striker then no problem. I congratulate them."