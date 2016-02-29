Nordtveit vows to take his time over contract decision

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Havard Nordtveit will not be rushed into making a decision over his future amid speculation he could be set for a move back to England.

Nordtveit's contract expires at the end of the season and Monchengladbach had been hoping for clarity on whether he intended to sign a new deal by the end of February.

But the Norway international, who moved to Germany after a three-and-a-half-year spell at Arsenal in which he failed to make a single senior appearance, has vowed to take his time having been linked with a return back to the Gunners, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester also reportedly interested.

"Let's see, we still have time," the 25-year-old told the Rheinische Post. "We are talking about my career, it's not just football. This has to fit with my family and therefore it is not easy.

"This is an important decision and I will take my time, because then I will make the right decision."

Nordtveit had several loan spells during his time at Arsenal, joining Salamanca, Lillestrom and Nurnberg on temporary deals, before Monchengladbach took him to Germany on a permanent basis.

And Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is still hopeful Nordtveit will opt to extend his stay at Borussia Park.

"Havard has been given the chance to become a player in the time he has been with us," Eberl said following Sunday's 2-2 draw at Augsburg. "We have had a great time together and we would like to extend that. Now he has to decide."