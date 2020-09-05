Northampton cruise to comfortable win over Cardiff

Northampton eased into round two of the Carabao Cup with an impressive 3-0 victory over Cardiff.

The League One newcomers easily overcame their Championship visitors as Harry Smith converted a first-half penalty before Matty Warburton and Ryan Watson struck in the space of nine second-half minutes.

Alex Smithies produced a fine early stop to deny Warburton as the League One outfit began on top, and they were ahead after 34 minutes when Joseph Mills was tripped in the box and Smith tucked away the spot-kick.

An unmarked Robert Glatzel spurned a glorious chance to level within minutes, heading over from eight yards, and they were almost made to pay when Smithies had to be at his best to deny Watson.

But Smithies was beaten four minutes into the second half when Ricky Korboa slipped through Warburton and he produced a deft finish.

The home side had a third goal on the hour-mark through Watson’s composed finish after he was teed up by Smith on the edge of the box, securing Northampton’s spot in the second round.