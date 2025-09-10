Newcastle United become victims of international rotation bingo, with Bruno Guimaraes in focus
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has a dilemma on his hands with a huge European clash on the horizon
Newcastle United could be about to become victims of international rotation bingo.
The Magpies have a huge seven days on the horizon after the September international break, with Premier League football returning as they face Wolves this weekend at St. James' Park.
But with another two games then quickly following in the space of four days, manager Eddie Howe will have to watch out to avoid an unnecessary injury pile-up.
Newcastle United will have to watch their squad carefully with huge week of games approaching
With European football to contend with again this term, the Magpies' squad has been bolstered, but not to the extent Howe would have liked.
Losing the likes of Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaff has left some gaps, especially in attack, with Yoane Wissa set to jet off to the African Cup of Nations over the festive period.
But it is Bruno Guimaraes who could create cause for concern, especially with the talented Brazilian playing two 90-minute games for his country over the last week.
Guimaraes scored in their 3-0 win over Chile, before then completing yet another full encounter in the 1-0 loss to Bolivia.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
But with three huge games to come, no more vital than the upcoming clash with Barcelona in the Champions League on September 18, Guimaraes' fitness levels will have to be monitored carefully.
Fellow midfielder Joelinton left the field against Liverpool, complaining of a groin injury, and it is unknown whether he will return against Vitor Pereira's side.
In FourFourTwo's view, a difficult summer could again rear its ugly head for the Magpies, especially if injuries start to pile up at crucial junctures.
Howe will know how to manage the schedule, but international breaks will not help, especially with the distances players have to cover, a crucial factor.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.