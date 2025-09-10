Newcastle United become victims of international rotation bingo, with Bruno Guimaraes in focus

Newcastle United could be about to become victims of international rotation bingo.

The Magpies have a huge seven days on the horizon after the September international break, with Premier League football returning as they face Wolves this weekend at St. James' Park.

But with another two games then quickly following in the space of four days, manager Eddie Howe will have to watch out to avoid an unnecessary injury pile-up.

Newcastle United will have to watch their squad carefully with huge week of games approaching

New Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade is expected to make his debut over the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

With European football to contend with again this term, the Magpies' squad has been bolstered, but not to the extent Howe would have liked.

Losing the likes of Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaff has left some gaps, especially in attack, with Yoane Wissa set to jet off to the African Cup of Nations over the festive period.

Yoane Wissa will soon head off on an extended international break at the African Cup of Nations (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is Bruno Guimaraes who could create cause for concern, especially with the talented Brazilian playing two 90-minute games for his country over the last week.

Guimaraes scored in their 3-0 win over Chile, before then completing yet another full encounter in the 1-0 loss to Bolivia.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But with three huge games to come, no more vital than the upcoming clash with Barcelona in the Champions League on September 18, Guimaraes' fitness levels will have to be monitored carefully.

Fellow midfielder Joelinton left the field against Liverpool, complaining of a groin injury, and it is unknown whether he will return against Vitor Pereira's side.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is a vital cog in Eddie Howe's system (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, a difficult summer could again rear its ugly head for the Magpies, especially if injuries start to pile up at crucial junctures.

Howe will know how to manage the schedule, but international breaks will not help, especially with the distances players have to cover, a crucial factor.