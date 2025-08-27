WATCH West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen's heated post-match altercation after Carabao Cup exit
West Ham United are out of this season's Carabao Cup after losing 3-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Second Round
West Ham will not be challenging for silverware in the League Cup this term, after the Hammers were knocked out by two Jorgen Strand Larsen goals.
Wolves found themselves 2-1 down during the second half at Molineux but the introduction of Norwegian forward Strand Larsen changed the dynamic of the fixture. The striker, who is the subject of a £55 million bid by Newcastle United, found the net in the 82nd and 84th minutes, turning the game on its head.
Head coach Graham Potter threw on strikers Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson in the hopes of scoring a late equaliser – but, efforts to try and salvage a penalty shoot-out at the end of the tie's regulation 90 minutes proved in vain, as the East Londoners were sent packing back to the capital ahead of this weekend's trip to face Nottingham Forest.
Jarrod Bowen in heated post-match dispute with fan
It follows a heavy home defeat by Chelsea last Friday as the Blues, missing talisman Cole Palmer from their lineup, ran out 5-1 winners.
West Ham were beaten on the opening weekend by newly-promoted Sunderland by three goals to nil, too.
Upon the full-time whistle at Molineux, West Ham's players approached the travelling supporters, presumably to thank them for making the midweek journey.
Usually mild-mannered and level-headed, England forward Jarrod Bowen became engaged in a war of words with a supporter situated in the away end.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Bowen tried to approach the fan, even straddling the advertising hoarding in an attempt to confront the individual, in scenes that were broadcast on Sky Sports News.
The Hammers' captain was held back by teammates, while match stewards blocked his beeline for the stadium's away section until tensions were eventually calmed and the players returned to the dressing rooms.
Full-time scenes at the Molineux... pic.twitter.com/zfpi3lEYUOAugust 26, 2025
West Ham boss Potter is under pressure to deliver results after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign and a dismal start to the new season.
The manager has expressed his desire to sign more players in the summer transfer window but sufficient reinforcements have not been forthcoming.
The club have added Kyle Walker-Peters and ex-Newcastle striker Wilson on free transfers, as well as new goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City, although the latter has endured a difficult start to life at the London Stadium.
Jean-Clair Todibo's Hammers move was made permanent at the beginning of the summer for approximately £32m, while El Hadji Malick Diouf arrived from Sparta Praha in a £19m deal, following the £55m sale of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.