WATCH West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen's heated post-match altercation after Carabao Cup exit

Jarrod Bowen became engaged in a dispute with a supporter after West Ham's Carabao Cup exit

West Ham will not be challenging for silverware in the League Cup this term, after the Hammers were knocked out by two Jorgen Strand Larsen goals.

Wolves found themselves 2-1 down during the second half at Molineux but the introduction of Norwegian forward Strand Larsen changed the dynamic of the fixture. The striker, who is the subject of a £55 million bid by Newcastle United, found the net in the 82nd and 84th minutes, turning the game on its head.

Head coach Graham Potter threw on strikers Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson in the hopes of scoring a late equaliser – but, efforts to try and salvage a penalty shoot-out at the end of the tie's regulation 90 minutes proved in vain, as the East Londoners were sent packing back to the capital ahead of this weekend's trip to face Nottingham Forest.

Jarrod Bowen in heated post-match dispute with fan

Jarrod Bowen applauds the travelling fans at Molineux (Image credit: Getty Images)

It follows a heavy home defeat by Chelsea last Friday as the Blues, missing talisman Cole Palmer from their lineup, ran out 5-1 winners.

West Ham were beaten on the opening weekend by newly-promoted Sunderland by three goals to nil, too.

Upon the full-time whistle at Molineux, West Ham's players approached the travelling supporters, presumably to thank them for making the midweek journey.

Usually mild-mannered and level-headed, England forward Jarrod Bowen became engaged in a war of words with a supporter situated in the away end.

Bowen tried to approach the fan, even straddling the advertising hoarding in an attempt to confront the individual, in scenes that were broadcast on Sky Sports News.

The Hammers' captain was held back by teammates, while match stewards blocked his beeline for the stadium's away section until tensions were eventually calmed and the players returned to the dressing rooms.

Full-time scenes at the Molineux... pic.twitter.com/zfpi3lEYUOAugust 26, 2025

West Ham boss Potter is under pressure to deliver results after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign and a dismal start to the new season.

The manager has expressed his desire to sign more players in the summer transfer window but sufficient reinforcements have not been forthcoming.

Graham Potter has struggled to put his stamp on things since arriving at the London Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club have added Kyle Walker-Peters and ex-Newcastle striker Wilson on free transfers, as well as new goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City, although the latter has endured a difficult start to life at the London Stadium.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Hammers move was made permanent at the beginning of the summer for approximately £32m, while El Hadji Malick Diouf arrived from Sparta Praha in a £19m deal, following the £55m sale of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.