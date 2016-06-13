Northern Ireland fan dies after Nice fall

A fan supporting Northern Ireland at Euro 2016 has died in an accident at a beach in Nice.

Reports in France suggested the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, had passed away in the early hours of Monday, hours after Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Poland in their first game of the tournament.

And superintendent Nigel Doddard – who is leading the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) operations in France – said his French counterparts had confirmed the news.

"I was informed this morning by my French counterparts of this tragic news," Doddard is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"I believe it was an accident, not in any way disorderly related, obviously a personal tragedy.

"This was in the early hours, on his own, quite possibly had a bit of drink taken. He had fallen from the promenade on to rock beach."

Northern Ireland's first minister Arlene Foster expressed her shock and sadness as the news.

"It is tremendously sad news to hear this morning that a young fan has lost his life," she is quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I do, of course, want to express my deepest sympathy to the family back home in Northern Ireland.

"It is news that will come to them as a terrible shock. A young man going out there to have the trip of a lifetime and to be told that this has happened, it just is really shocking."