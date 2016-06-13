Northern Ireland fans pay tribute to compatriot after fatal accident

Northern Ireland fans have paid tribute to the supporter who tragically passed away on Monday following a fatal accident in Nice.

The fan fell from a promenade onto a rocky beach near Castel Plage at the Quai des Etats-Unis in the aftermath of Northern Ireland's 1-0 Group C defeat at the hands of Poland at the Stade de Nice and died from his injuries.

Many Northern Ireland fans have already left Nice ahead of their country's second group game against Ukraine in Lyon, but there is a sombre mood among the fans still in the beach city, with several supporters visiting the scene of the sad accident on Monday to pay their respects to their compatriot, leaving flowers, jerseys, scarves and flags alongside the railing he fell over.

fans pay respect to their young compatriot who lost his life in Nice after a tragic accident. Very sad. June 13, 2016

Irish Football Association (IFA) chief executive Patrick Nelson expressed his sadness at the news.

"On behalf of the board, management, players and staff of the Irish Football Association, I would like to express my deep sadness at the tragic death of a Northern Ireland supporter in Nice in the early hours of this morning," a statement on the official IFA website reads.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Association are with his family and friends at this time."

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis tweeted: "So sad to wake up to the tragic news that a Northern Ireland fan has died in Nice, thoughts with his family and friends."