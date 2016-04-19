Norwich and Sunderland hit with FA charge

Norwich City and Sunderland have been charged for failing to control their players and coaching staff in Saturday's Premier League game at Carrow Road.

The Football Association (FA) announced on Tuesday that both clubs are facing a charge due to allegations that "in or around the fourth minute of the fixture, both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly manner".

The charge relates to a melee involving players and staff from both Norwich and Sunderland early on when the visiting bench reacted furiously to Robbie Brady shoving DeAndre Yedlin into the advertising boards.

Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce in particular took exception to Cameron Jerome's efforts to intervene. Allardyce's team went on to win the game 3-0, moving them to within a point of 17th-placed Norwich with a game in hand.

The clubs have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.