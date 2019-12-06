Norwich boosted by midfield options for Sheffield United clash

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Sheffield United.

Midfielder Alex Tettey, who had been nursing a quad muscle problem, came on for the second half of the 2-1 defeat at Southampton, so is pressing for a recall along with Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann.

Defenders Grant Hanley (groin) and Timm Klose (knee) continue their rehabilitation, along with Swiss forward Josip Drmic (hamstring).

Blades boss Chris Wilder is likely to restore the in-form strike partnership of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.

The pair were rested for the 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Thursday in favour of Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie.

Wilder is not expected to make any other changes, so it should be the same side that held Wolves 1-1 at Molineux last weekend.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Byram, Hernandez, Cantwell, Trybull, Tettey, McLean, Pukki, Fahrmann, Lewis, Vrancic, Buendia, Stiepermann, Amadou, Srbeny

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Egan, O’Connell, Basham, Fleck, Baldock, Norwood, Stevens, Lundstram, McGoldrick, Mousset, Robinson, Freeman, McBurnie, Moore, Sharp, Jagielka, Besic.