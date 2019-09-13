Norwich boss Farke remaining positive despite injury crisis

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke will not cry as his injury-ravaged squad attempt to “climb Mount Everest without tools” when they tackle Premier League champions Manchester City.

England Under-21 full-back Max Aarons is set for a spell on the sidelines through an ankle problem suffered on international duty.

Fellow Young Lions defender Ben Godfrey is a major doubt after returning to Norfolk with a groin injury.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul is carrying an elbow problem, while calf issues have seen Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner join fellow midfielder Tom Trybull in the packed treatment room.

There was, though, at least some positive news that defenders Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann do not require surgery on their respective injuries which will nevertheless require an extensive period of rehabilitation.

Already without Onel Hernandez for several months because of a knee problem, Norwich’s attacking options have been further depleted as on-loan City winger Patrick Roberts is not eligible to face his parent club.

German coach Farke, however, is not about to throw in the towel as the Premier League newcomers set themselves for the sternest of their top-flight credentials.

“There were more lads today on the physio beds than out on the training pitch. It is definitely a tricky situation for us – we are playing one of the best teams in the world,” Farke said.

“Sometimes when you have many muscle injuries, you have to look at doing something different in training, but these injuries are so unlucky.

“We cannot complain too much. We won’t cry. Yes, it is tricky, but we will try to search for some solutions.”

Farke added at a press conference: “We spoke before the season that we have to climb Mount Everest without tools. This game is one of the toughest challenges you can get.”

Teenage forward Adam Idah could be drafted into the squad, but Farke insisted no matter what side he was able to send out against the champions, they should embrace the challenge rather than just look to ‘park the bus’.

The Norwich head coach said: “We have to be positive. Every lad in this dressing room is needed. There will be a few debuts tomorrow.

“We should go into the game with nothing to lose. I will back my lads whatever happens tomorrow. I want them to be brave. They should have no regrets.”

Farke added: “Manchester City are so special in their style, but my feeling is if you just try to park the bus, then you have no chance against them, if you just have to defend for 90 minutes.

“It is also important you have many periods where you control the ball and are in possession.

“We must be disciplined in the detailed stuff, but it is also important we bring our style onto the game.

“Even if I wanted to park the bus, I have no more defensive players any more so we have to concentrate on our skills.”