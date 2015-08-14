Norwich boss Neil confirms Destro interest

Italy striker Mattia Destro is the subject of interest from Premier League newcomers Norwich City, Alex Neil has confirmed.

Roma man Destro spent the second half of last season on loan at Milan, scoring three goals in 15 Serie A appearances.

Destro has featured in Roma's pre-season friendlies, but could be in line for a switch to Carrow Road if manager Neil has his way.

When questioned on a possible swoop for the 24-year-old on Friday, Neil replied: "I didn't know you knew about that one. He's a player that has been discussed.

"There are ongoing negotiations with quite a few players, not just players but clubs and agent and different things like that.

"I have said before I won't just go and sign players, I will wait to the end if I have to.

"I need to sign players I think are going to add to the group and make us stronger and better. That is probably why it is taking so long."

Neil also stressed that he is in no rush to see the back of the likes of Gary Hooper and Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who have seen first-team opportunities limited since he arrived at the club.

"Gary came on at the weekend and I have to make sure my bench is balanced," he added. "If we are playing one up front then there is no point having three strikers on the bench.

"In that respect Ricky was unfortunate to find himself not involved. If something came up for him to maybe go out somewhere then of course we will have a look at it - if it suits him and the group as well."