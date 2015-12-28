Norwich boss Neil targets strong 2016

Alex Neil believes Norwich City's 2-0 win over Aston Villa can prove the catalyst for an improved showing in the second half of the season.

Norwich reached 20 points by seeing off rock-bottom Villa at Carrow Road, halfway to the 40 mark that is generally regarded as the target to achieve Premier League survival.

Manager Neil had spoken of the importance of the match before kick-off and his side responded well with Jonny Howson's brilliantly-taken first-half volley putting them in front, before Dieumerci Mbokani's late header settled the contest.

Neil paid tribute to his side for a fantastic 2015, which included winning promotion from the Championship, but stressed there is room for improvement in the new year.

"I think getting the three points was the priority. The second goal killed the game," Neil told BBC Sport.

"I think in these types of games there is so much pressure on the players, the result is massive before kick off. We got the result we needed so I am really pleased.

"I am delighted for the players, they have worked extremely hard this year.

"We know we could have done better in the 19 games, so hopefully we will do better in the next 19.

"If we can do that, we will be fine."