Norwich chairman Bowkett steps down

Norwich City have confirmed that Alan Bowkett has stepped down from his role as chairman and director of the Premier League club.

Bowkett joined the board of directors in 2009 when the club were in League One and during his time at Carrow Road Norwich have been promoted to the Premier League twice - including victory in May's Championship play-off final against Middlesbrough.

Norwich announced Bowkett's departure via a statement on their official website that stressed there will be no change in the club's ownership.

"Norwich City can confirm Alan Bowkett has stepped down from his position as Chairman and director of the club," the statement read.



"Mr Bowkett joined the board of directors in 2009 and the directors and all at Norwich City would like to place on record their thanks to Alan for his contribution.



"The club has been working recently to refresh the board of directors and an announcement about new directors and a new chairman will be made in the next few weeks. The ownership of the club will be unaffected by these changes.



"The new directors will bring additional expertise and fresh ideas about growing the business, as Norwich City continues its commitment to maintaining Premier League status and developing the football club on and off the pitch."