Norwich defender Godfrey signs new four-year deal

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

Godfrey, 21, made 31 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season as the Canaries secured promotion to the Premier League by winning the title.

“Norwich City are delighted to confirm that Ben Godfrey has signed a new four-year contract with a further year option available to the club,” the Canaries said on their official website.

Godfrey has made a total of 42 appearances for Norwich since joining from York in January 2016.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to such a great club with ambitions and goals similar to mine in terms of staying at the highest level and I’m looking forward to next season,” Godfrey added.