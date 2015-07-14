Norwich hit 10 at Hitchin as Andreu nets hat-trick

Tony Andreu netted a second-half hat-trick as Norwich City racked up a 10-0 friendly win at Hitchin Town.

The Premier League newcomers travelled to face the Southern League Premier Division side to celebrate the Hertfordshire town's 150th year of football and led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a Cameron Jerome brace.

The floodgates opened after the interval, with French midfielder Andreu taking centre stage as Gary O'Neil hit a double and Gary Hooper, Wes Hoolahan and Steven Whittaker also found the target.

Norwich were 7-0 winners over minnows Gorleston last Saturday and they travel to Cambridge United this Friday before stepping up their pre-season preparations with a training break in Germany and Austria.