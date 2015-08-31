Norwich land striker Mbokani

Dynamo Kiev striker Dieumerci Mbokani has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

The 29-year-old DR Congo international will move to Carrow Road subject to a work permit ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Mbokani was prolific during a second spell at Anderlecht, where he won the Belgian Pro League title twice and the Golden Shoe award two years ago.

He has since scored 19 goals in 46 games for Dynamo and is now set to get his chance in the Premier League.

Norwich manager Alex Neil told the club's official website: "Dieumerci is going to give us competition at the top end of the pitch, and I think we've needed a bit of strengthening there.

"He's a big, strong number nine - he can take the ball in, he's mobile and he's a real threat in the box. We're hoping all of those things come together for him.

"He's got a good track record and he's played Champions League football, so I think it's an exciting signing for us."