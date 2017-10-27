Nothing to fear at Bayern for Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl says RB Leipzig have nothing to fear from a trip to Bayern Munich as they seek immediate revenge for Wednesday's DFB-Pokal elimination at the Bundesliga champions' hands.

Bayern won a penalty shoot-out 5-4 after a 1-1 draw between the sides at the Red Bull Arena, but Leipzig were infuriated by referee Felix Zwayer reneging on a first-half decision to award a penalty and instead giving them a free-kick outside the box.

Naby Keita was dismissed early in the second half, but Emil Forsberg put them ahead from a contentiously awarded spot-kick as Leipzig threatened another shock a few weeks removed from their thrilling 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

Thiago's equaliser and Timo Werner's shoot-out miss would ultimately cost Leipzig, but Hasenhuttl says the performance level shows Bayern can be beaten.

"I'm hot," he told a news conference. "What I was p****d at on Wednesday is that we couldn't see how far we got, since we were decimated after 55 minutes [when Keita was dismissed].

"And I would love to see us making the lives of Bayern tough for the whole 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena.

"A team that wins in Dortmund doesn't have to be scared in Munich either.

"We will present ourselves with the same aggressiveness and mentality. We believe in ourselves and want to be the toughest possible opponent for Bayern."