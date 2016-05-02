'Nothing in life is certain' - Handanovic on Inter future

Samir Handanovic is frustrated at Inter's failure to secure Champions League football for next season and said "nothing in life is certain" on his future.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper is under contract at San Siro until 2019 having signed a new contract in January, but will not be playing in Europe's elite club competition for another campaign after Roberto Mancini's men lost 2-0 at Lazio on Sunday.

That result meant it was impossible for Inter to catch Roma in third place as they now sit seven points behind with only two matches to play.

"I do not know," Handanovic said on Domenica Sportiva after being asked about his future.

"I have a contract here, but in life nothing is certain.

"Our goal was third place and we have not achieved that. The first part of the season was positive but the second was not."

Inter were top of Serie A as recently as January 9, but now need a victory from their last two matches just to be certain of finishing ahead of Fiorentina in fourth place.

He added to Mediaset Premium: "We wasted the leadership. This year we had ups and downs, even during the course of a single game.

"The table always tells the truth and you are where you deserve to be. We are fourth because the teams in front of us are better.

"Now we are out of the Champions League race, so we just have to keep going and focus on the next match with Empoli."

Handanovic joined Inter in an €11 million deal from Udinese in 2012.