'Nothing new' on Conte future, says Italy FA chief

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) chief Carlo Tavecchio insists there is no update on the future of head coach Antonio Conte.

Rumours emerged on Tuesday that Chelsea will hold further talks with the Italy boss over the prospect of him becoming their new manager, with current boss Guus Hiddink set to retire at the end of the season.

Tavecchio, however, claimed there was nothing to report on the future of the former Juventus coach.

Speaking to the media at the presentation of a new website dedicated to the women's amateur football league, he said: "There is nothing new. Nothing changes for us."

Tavecchio revealed in December that he hoped to persuade Conte to extend his spell as Italy boss, despite rumours of interest in a move to England fuelled by the fact that he was studying the language.

"I'm sure that he will renew, he is like a son to me," Tavecchio told Rai Sport.

"However, if he decides to look elsewhere, then we will find a capable replacement.

"The fact that he has been studying English for a year is not a shock. Today it's only right to know the language."

Former Juve midfielder Conte guided Italy to the finals of Euro 2016 without suffering a defeat during qualification.