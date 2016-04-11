Nottingham Forest 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Sidwell snatches vital late winner

Steve Sidwell's 90th-minute winner moved Brighton and Hove Albion back to within two points of Championship leaders Burnley with a 2-1 victory at struggling Nottingham Forest.

Brighton looked set to have to make do with a point at the City Ground on Monday after watching top two Burnley and Middlesbrough both win over the weekend.

However, substitute Sidwell's cool late finish gave Chris Hughton's side a vital victory that puts them a point adrift of Boro and two behind Sean Dyche's table-toppers.

Brighton deservedly took the lead midway through the first half when the unmarked Lewis Dunk headed home Jiri Skalak's superb inswinging free-kick.

Forest responded strongly after half-time, though, and drew level five minutes after the restart through Dexter Blackstock's glancing header.

However, Sidwell was on hand to snatch all three points for the visitors when he slotted home after some great work from Anthony Knockaert down the right.

Brighton are now unbeaten in nine Championship games, while 20th-placed Forest are winless in six.