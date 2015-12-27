Nottingham Forest 1 Leeds United 1: Sweet Byram strike earns visitors point

Sam Byram's fine second-half strike helped Leeds United earn a 1-1 Championship draw at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The right winger scored twice as Leeds won 3-2 at Wolves this month and Byram took his tally for the season to three to help Leeds leave the City Ground with a point.

It appeared as though Forest were going to climb into the top half after Nelson Oliveira capitalised on some poor Leeds defending in the 18th minute.

Matt Mills' long punt forward was not dealt with by Giuseppe Bellusci and Oliveria stole in to round on-rushing goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and poke home.

Forest pushed for a second after the break and Mills had a header cleared off the line by Luke Murphy, before Jamie Ward's stinging 25-yard effort brought out the best in Silvestri.

Leeds made the most of the reprieve as Byram collected the ball 20 yards from goal and accurately drilled into the bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors were now in the ascendancy and Mirco Antenucci skewed wide from eight yards, before Chris Wood also fluffed his lines from close range.

Forest came even closer at the other end when Oliver Burke's drive into the floor rebounded off the post in the last minute, but it stayed 1-1 to leave Leeds a point and a place above Forest in 12th.