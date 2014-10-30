Nottingham Forest agree Ince loan from Hull
Nottingham Forest have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of Tom Ince from Hull City.
The Championship outfit announced the deal, which will see England Under-21 international Ince move to the City Ground until December 28, on Thursday.
Ince has struggled to break into Hull boss Steve Bruce's first-team plans after signing for the Premier League club in July, with his last appearance in the top flight coming in a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on August 31.
The former Blackpool winger will hope to get more opportunities under Stuart Pearce, his former England Under-21 manager.
Forest enjoyed a superb start to the season but have now gone seven games without a win in the Championship.
Ince's debut for the Midlands club could come in their game at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
