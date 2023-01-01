Nottingham Forest debut new refugee shirts in Premier League game against Chelsea

Nottingham Forest debuted their new shirts supporting refugees in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Reds have been without a shirt sponsor all season, but announced the new initiative for the remainder of their games in the 2022-23 campaign.

"From the start of 2023 and for the remainder of the season, both the Nottingham Forest men’s and women’s teams will participate in all fixtures with the logo of UK for UNHCR on the front of their shirts, as a sign of solidarity for families who have been forced to flee their homes and communities," the club said on their website.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “We are delighted that for the remainder of the season we will use the front of the famous Nottingham Forest shirt to tell such an important story. It will be an honour to display their name on our shirt in support of this important cause.



"I am proud to have partnered with the United Nations’ global work before, with Olympiacos FC back in 2013. We supported UNICEF for four years, choosing to make a significant financial contribution to their charitable work rather than taking income from a sponsor, and giving their cause prominence on the front, and then the back, of the Olympiacos shirt."



And he added: "I hope fans of Nottingham Forest will also be proud that we have chosen to highlight the work of UNHCR for the remainder of the season, in addition to the local causes our Community Trust supports. This comes at a time when the world faces enormous challenges in helping the most vulnerable people in society."



Forest got off to a strong start in the new kit as Serge Aurier's 63rd-minute goal earned the Reds a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

Steve Cooper's side are still in the relegation zone, but are level on points with the team above them in 17th, West Ham.