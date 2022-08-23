Nottingham Forest glide past Grimsby into third round of Carabao Cup

Nottingham Forest safely negotiated their Carabao Cup tie against League Two opponents Grimsby with a routine 3-0 victory at Blundell Park.

Ryan Yates made it 1-0 with a thunderbolt on 18 minutes before Sam Surridge grabbed the other goals for Steve Cooper’s Premier League outfit either side of half-time.

Cooper opted to make 11 changes for the tie and, while that decision was vindicated in the end, Grimsby put them to the test especially upon the restart.

After easing past Crewe in the first round, Grimsby earned the right to play top-flight opponents and, on their big night, almost gift-wrapped an early opener to new Forest signing Emmanuel Dennis inside five minutes.

However, after picking up possession from Luke Waterfall, the £13million recruit fired wide with his left foot when it seemed easier for him to score.

Grimsby were holding their own at that stage in the tie, but Forest were firmly on top as they flexed their muscle when Yates struck first-time on the half-volley past Max Crocombe into the top corner.

Dennis set his sights once again before Kieran Green nodded wide at the other end in a rare moment of danger from the hosts.

With the interval fast approaching, Surridge tucked into the Grimsby net after Green passed him the ball inadvertently on the 18-yard line.

Grimsby started quickly upon the restart as Green hit the post with a header before captain Waterfall forced Wayne Hennessey into his first meaningful save.

Michee Efete also tested Hennessey with a header and the golden chance came for Grimsby after 65 minutes when substitute Ryan Taylor glanced agonisingly wide on the stretch.

The visitors confirmed their safe passage through to the third round when Surridge put his name on the scoresheet for a second time with 13 minutes remaining.